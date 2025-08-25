GATE 2026 Exam: Check Key Changes Introduced This Year And Eligibility Criteria

GATE 2026 Exam: The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026 registration will begin on August 28, 2025 and will be organized by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati. This time, two key changes have been introduced in the examination. Students can check the details regarding the GATE 2026 exam on the official website- gate2026.iitg.ac.in.

Students can check details of examination dates, Two-Paper Combinations and Eligibility criteria here.

GATE 2026 Application: Key Changes Introduced This Year

In the GATE 2026 exam, two key changes have been introduced. First is the introduction of new examination "Energy Science"- Paper Code- 1 in the Group "Engineering Sciences (XE) ".

Second change is the reduction in the online application fees for candidates coming under the Scheduled Caste (SC)/Scheduled Tribe (ST) category. Fees has been reduced to Rs. 1000. For other category candidates, the fees is Rs. 2,000.

Two-Paper Combinations

IIT Guwahati has provided paper-combinations for students opting to appear in more than two tests. Students can choose to appear in two tests if those two papers are allowed to be given together. For example- students can give the Assistant Engineer (AE) examination only with Civil Engineering (CE), Mechanical Engineering (ME), and Engineering Sciences (XE).

Eligibility Criteria

Those who are currently enrolled in an undergraduate program and are in their third year of studying or who have completed any government approved degree program in Engineering/Technology/Architecture/Science/Commerce/Arts/Humanities are eligibly to apply for the 2026 GATE examination.

Candidates will be able to apply for the examination starting August 28 by clicking on "Application Portal" available on the home page of the official website. The portal seems to be inactive as of now.