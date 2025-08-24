GATE 2026 Registration Begins On August 28, Check Application Process, Important Dates Here

IIT Guwahati GATE 2026 Registration: The Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati will begin the GATE - Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering 2026 registration on August 28, 2025. Interested students can apply for the examination on the official website of the IIT Guwahati- Gate 2026, gate2026.iitg.ac.in.

The online application for GATE 2026 was earlier scheduled to begin tomorrow but has been rescheduled.

GATE 2026 Registration: How To Apply For GATE 2026?

Visit the official website- gate2026.iitg.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on "Application Portal".

Enter your personal, academic and other details.

Submit the required documents.

You will be successfully registered for the GATE 2026 examination.

GATE 2026 Online Application Process: Important Dates

The GATE application portal will become active on August 28, 2025. Candidates will be able to apply through the GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS).

The last date to apply for the examination is September 26, 2025. Those who fail to apply for the test before the said date will still be able to apply until October 9, 2025 by paying a late fees.

Four GATE examinations will be held for the convenience of candidates- February 7 and February 8, 2026 and on February 14 and February 15, 2026.

The result will be announced on Thursday, March 19, 2026.