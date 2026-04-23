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NCERT Publishes Free Digital Textbooks For Class 9 Students

NCERT has released free digital copies of Class 9 textbooks covering English, Mathematics, Science and Sanskrit on its official website. Students across India can download the PDFs chapter-wise or in full by visiting ncert.nic.in.

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NCERT Publishes Free Digital Textbooks For Class 9 Students
NCERT advised students to download materials only from official website.
Education Result

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has made soft copies of Class 9 textbooks available on its official website, ncert.nic.in, giving students across India free access to their core study materials online.

The announcement was made through NCERT's official account on X, where the organisation confirmed that digital versions of several key subjects are now ready for students to access and download at no cost. The development is expected to benefit millions of school students, particularly those in remote or under-served areas where printed books may not always be readily available.

Subjects now available in digital format include English, Mathematics, Science and Sanskrit. Among the titles offered are Kaveri (English), Ganita Manjari (Mathematics), Exploration (Science) and Sharada (Sanskrit). These books follow the latest curriculum and are suitable for students preparing for their Class 9 examinations.

To download the textbooks, students should visit ncert.nic.in and click on the Textbooks section on the homepage. From there, they can select Class 9 from the list of classes, choose their preferred subject, and download the PDF either chapter by chapter or as a complete book. Direct links to individual titles are also provided on the website, making the process quicker and more straightforward.

NCERT has strongly advised students to download all materials exclusively from the official website. This ensures that the content they are studying is authentic, accurate and reflects the most recent updates to the curriculum.

With examinations approaching for many students, the timely release of these digital resources is a welcome step towards making quality education more accessible and convenient for learners throughout the country.

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