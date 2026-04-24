NCERT Class 9 'Madhurima' Explores Indian And Southeast Asian Art Forms: Ramayana Reimagined

NCERT Class 9 Art Textbook: The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has launched its new Class 9 textbook, Madhurima, for art education. Class 9 students will now be introduced to the history of arts, where the legacy of the visual and performing arts will be explored through the examples of Indian and global art forms.

The book emphasises the long history of tangible and intangible cultural heritage of India, with relevant examples of simultaneous developments from around the world. The name 'Madhurima' indicates the sweetness of art.

What's In There?

Students will learn about major milestones in the history of arts. Given below are some examples from the new textbook.

The cave paintings in Bhimbetka

The Great Stupa at Sanchi

The ancient texts that have relevance even today such as Natyashastra

The Murals in Ajanta Caves

Class 9 students will be introduced to the Bhakti period and its importance in the history of arts. In addition they will learn about the Shruti and Smriti traditions.

Book Cover Highlighting India's Cultural Heritage

The textbook's cover reflects the diversity of Indian art forms. The front cover features students practicing and performing an art form, and expressing themselves through their own art works. The back cover features arts across India, highlighting India's cultural heritage.

Art Forms

Class 9 students will learn four art forms:

Visual Arts

Music

Dance

Theatre

Students will learn all art forms by learning through practice of their fundamentals and techniques, and by creating their original art work.

Introduction to Global Art, Different Ramayanas

In Classes 9 and 10, students will be introduced to the knowledge and practice of global arts. The new curriculum states that the students will explore various art forms of South East Asia and the ways in which they depict the Ramayana. They will later choreograph an episode from the Ramayana and thoughtfully incorporate elements from the different Ramayana versions of South East Asia.

According to the curriculum, Art is now a curricular subject for classes 3 to 10. The NCERT conducted a webinar to introduce the new Class 9 textbooks from April 6 to 20 for Arts Education, Skill Education, Physical Education, Mathematics, Social Science, Science, and others.