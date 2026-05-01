NCERT Ramps Up Printing Of New Class 9 Textbooks On War Footing, Promises Quick Availability

NCERT Class 9 Textbooks: The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has announced that it is printing new Class 9 textbooks at an accelerated rate, assuring that the books will be made available soon. Due to a large number of textbooks required, there is some temporary gap in the supply and demand, the council stated. However, it added that the NCERT is closely monitoring the situation and working to close this gap.

The NCERT has brought out a new set of Grade 9 textbooks based on the National Education Policy 2020. It has already released digital versions of new Grade 9 textbooks for free access on its website a fortnight ago.

These books are being printed in a war-footing manner and being distributed across the country. To facilitate easy access for students and parents, the NCERT textbooks are being made available through multiple channels.

The council has also notified students that all available textbooks, including those for Grade 9, are accessible online through the official NCERT web portal, ncertbooks.ncert.gov.in.

"It is pertinent to note that the transition to a new curriculum and textbooks is a significant nationwide academic reform", the council stated. "Temporary supply constraints may arise during this initial phase; however, robust mechanisms have been put in place to quickly bridge any gaps in availability," it added.

The books are also available on major e-commerce platforms. The freely downloadable digital versions of NCERT textbooks are available on the NCERT's official website: ncert.nic.in. Additionally, the council is directly supplying textbooks to schools and institutions that are approaching NCERT for their bulk requirements.

According to the official notice, all textbooks for Grade 9 have been published and released, except the Social Science textbook, which is in the final stages of development and will be made available shortly.