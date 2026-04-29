NCERT's "Khel Praveen" Redefines Class 9 Learning, Makes Physical Education Mandatory From Classes 3-10

NCERT Class 9 Physical Education Book: Physical Education has now been made a mandatory subject for students from Classes 3 to 10, marking a major shift in school education. In line with this change, NCERT has introduced a new Class 9 textbook, Khel Praveen, which reimagines how students engage with sports, fitness, and overall well-being.

A Shift from Traditional to Holistic Learning

The new textbook signals a clear move away from the earlier approach that focused on rote physical drills, fitness tests, and viewing sports merely as play. Instead, Khel Praveen adopts a more holistic framework-bringing in the science of movement, encouraging students to set their own fitness goals, and linking sports with history and ethics. It also introduces career opportunities in physical education and promotes yoga as a way of life, expanding the idea of wellness beyond just exercise.

Balanced and Practical Assessment Structure

The assessment system under the new framework is designed to be more balanced and real-world oriented. Students will be evaluated with 40 per cent weightage each for theory and practicals, and 20 per cent for project work. While theory covers key concepts across units, practicals focus on skills, fitness, and quality of play.

The project component pushes students to engage with their communities through activities like designing inclusive games, conducting fitness surveys, and documenting local sports traditions. This ensures equal importance to knowledge and application.

Focus on India's Indigenous Sports

Khel Praveen also brings India's rich sporting heritage into the classroom. Students are introduced to traditional disciplines such as Mallakhamb, Thang-Ta, Gatka, and Kalaripayattu. These inclusions aim to connect learners with the country's cultural roots while promoting physical fitness and discipline.

What Makes 'Khel Praveen' Transformative?

The textbook stands out for its modern and inclusive approach to physical education:

Moves from drills to scientific understanding, including anatomy and physiology.

Encourages self-directed fitness instead of one-time testing.

Explores sports through history, ethics, and values.

Introduces career paths in physical education early on.

Promotes inclusion, covering gender equity and adaptive sports.

Expands wellness to include yoga, sleep, and mindful living.

Shifts from rote learning to a "knowing + doing" approach.

Celebrates Indian sports traditions alongside modern practices.

Overall, Khel Praveen represents a significant step towards making physical education more meaningful, engaging, and relevant for students, aligning it with both modern needs and cultural roots.