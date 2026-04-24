India's Mathematical Heritage In Spotlight: NCERT Releases New Maths Textbook For Class 9

NCERT New Class 9 Maths Textbook: The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has introduced a new Grade 9 Mathematics textbook titled Ganit Manjari, incorporating historical, philosophical, and application-based perspectives on the subject.

The textbook highlights India's mathematical heritage alongside core concepts. It includes references to a verse from the Vedanga Jyotisha, reflecting the significance of mathematics in ancient India. It also traces the origin of the coordinate system to the Sindhu-Saraswati civilisation and explains the philosophical foundations behind the concept of zero. Topics such as cyclic numbers, visual problem-solving, and creative mathematical thinking are integrated throughout the book.

Key contributions of Indian mathematicians have been included. The textbook covers Aryabhata's early mention of the formula for the sum of the first 'n' natural numbers, as well as his work on π. It also features Madhava of Sangamagrama's contributions to π, a comic-style illustration explaining the concept, and the Brahmagupta's formula for the area of a cyclic quadrilateral. Additionally, Nilakantha Somayaji's method for determining the area of a circle has been included.

The book emphasises problem-solving through engaging exercises that require analytical and creative thinking. It blends traditional mathematical knowledge with modern pedagogy.

The chapters in Ganit Manjari include:

Orienting Yourself: The Use of Coordinates

Introduction to Linear Polynomials

The World of Numbers

Exploring Algebraic Identities

I'm Up and Down, and Round and Round

Measuring Space: Perimeter and Area

The Mathematics of Maybe: Introduction to Probability

Predicting What Comes Next: Exploring Sequences and Progressions

The new textbook is part of NCERT's ongoing efforts to revise curriculum content with a focus on conceptual clarity, historical context, and application-based learning.