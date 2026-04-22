Missing In Stores, Available For Rs 899 Online: NCERT Book Chaos Leaves Students Struggling

NCERT Class 9 Books Row: With the new academic session underway, several students and parents are struggling to access essential NCERT textbooks for Class 9, particularly in Delhi. Key subjects such as Science (Exploration), Mathematics and Social Science are reportedly out of stock at many local bookstores.

Amid the shortage, concerns have emerged over the availability of these books on online platforms at significantly higher prices. The NCERT Class 9 Science Exploration textbook, officially priced at around Rs. 205 (approximately Rs. 225 with binding), was recently seen listed online at a much higher rate of Rs. 899, raising questions among parents and educators.

In a recent check, the price was found to have increased further by Rs.100, with the book now being listed at Rs. 999.

Educationist Keshav Agarwal highlighted the issue on X.com (formerly twitter), sharing a screenshot of the book being sold at an inflated price on Amazon. Following this, the listing was reportedly taken down within a few hours.

When contacted by NDTV, NCERT officials expressed surprise over such pricing discrepancies and indicated that the matter would need to be examined. However, there has been no official clarification so far regarding the availability or pricing concerns.

Local booksellers in Delhi confirmed that the textbooks are currently unavailable in many stores. They maintained that the official pricing remains unchanged and said they were unsure how the books appeared online at higher rates despite the shortage offline.

Why Is There A Shortage Of NCERT Books?

Experts suggest that recent changes in the Class 9 curriculum may have contributed to the delay. According to sources, the updated syllabus was finalised shortly before the session began, leaving limited time for printing and distribution.

Parents have raised concerns over the lack of timely availability and planning. Some say they had no option but to purchase books online at elevated prices due to urgency. Others have questioned why there is no direct mechanism to buy NCERT books through official channels.

Educationists have also called for better coordination, stating that textbooks should be readily available before the academic session begins. They argue that gaps in supply can create unnecessary pressure on families and open the door to price irregularities.

As schools continue with their sessions, clarity on textbook supply and access remains a key concern for many families.