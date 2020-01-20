National Board Of Examinations (NBE) Announces FMGE Results. Check Here

FMGE result has been released online on the NBE portals at nbe.edu.in and natboard.edu.in.

National Board of Examinations or NBE has released the FMGE results for December 2019 exams today. The FMGE results for the screening test held in December 2019 has been released online on the NBE portals at nbe.edu.in and natboard.edu.in. Foreign Medical Graduate Exam (FMGE), the exam that grants license to foreign medical college graduates to practice medicine in India is conducted by the National Board of Examinations, an autonomous body under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

"Each and every question in FMGE December-2019 was reviewed by the faculty members from the concerned specialty after the conduct of FMGE December-2019 to re-check for technical correctness of the questions as well as answer keys," National Board of Examinations said in a statement.

FMGE result for December 2019 exams

As per inputs from the faculty members, the statement also said, a total of 2 questions were found to be technically incorrect in Question Paper of FMGE December-2019.

"Full marks have been awarded to all the candidates for these questions irrespective of the fact whether these have been attempted or left unattempt by the candidates," the NBE said.

Candidates will be able to download their individual score cards of FMGE results from the website nbe.edu.in by January 23, 2020.

The FMGE exam was established for improving the quality of the medical education by establishing standards of post graduate examinations in modern medicine on an all India basis.

In the last five years, from 2014 to 2018, 14% of the foreign medical graduates who took the exam to obtain license to practice medicine in India could qualify it, according to an official data.

