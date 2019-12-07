In Last 5 Years, 14% Foreign Medical Graduates Qualify To Practice In India

74,202 candidates appeared in FMGE and out of which 10,400 qualified the said exam.

In the last five years, from 2014 to 2018, 14% of the foreign medical graduates who took the exam to obtain license to practice medicine in India could qualify it. The exam that grants license to foreign medical college graduates to practice medicine in India is called the Foreign Medical Graduate Exam (FMGE) and is conducted by the National Board of Examinations, an autonomous body under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. It was established for improving the quality of the medical education by establishing standards of post graduate examinations in modern medicine on an all India basis.

This information was shared by Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, while replying to the questions of Bhola Singh, Raja Amareshwara Naik, Sangeeta Kumari Singh Deo and Sukanta Majumdar on medical graduates who obtain the MBBS degree from foreign medical colleges.

"NBE informed that in the last five years (2014 to 2018), 74,202 candidates appeared in the FMGE and out of which 10,400 qualified the said exam," said the Minister. FMGE is held biannually in June and December.

To the question on whether the Government is considering a programme to upgrade skills of doctors, who graduate from foreign medical colleges to help them get the training needed to practice medicine in India, Mr Choubey replied,"a draft skill training curriculum has been prepared for the Foreign Medical Graduates who repeatedly fail to qualify the FMGE for preparing such students for the exam through self-sustaining MOOCs (Massive Open Online Courses) and Clinical Skill Labs etc."

