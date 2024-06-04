Finance Ministry Invites Applications For Secretary Posts, Check Eligibility, Age Limit

The Finance Ministry is currently accepting applications for senior private secretary and private secretary posts. The deadline for application submission is June 15.

Application Process

Eligible candidates can apply via email or post. Applications should be emailed to registrar-atfp@gov.in or mailed to the Registrar, Appellate Tribunal, C Wing, 4th Floor, Lok Nayak Bhawan, Khan Market, New Delhi-110003.

Age Limit

Applicants up to 64 years old are eligible.

Vacancy Details

Applications are sought from retired Central Government Employees for contractual positions as 'Consultant' in the roles of Senior Private Secretary and Private Secretary, initially for one year or until the positions are permanently filled.

Senior Private Secretary - 1 position

Eligibility: Retired officers from the post of Sr Private Secretary or higher from the Central Secretariat Stenographers Service or equivalent.

Experience: English Stenography speed of 100 w.p.m. (7 minutes dictation, transcribed in 50 minutes).

Desirable: Experience in courts/tribunals/adjudicating authorities preferred.

Private Secretary - 3 positions

Eligibility: Retired officers from the post of Private Secretary or higher from the Central Secretariat Stenographers Service or equivalent.

Experience: English Stenography speed of 100 w.p.m. (7 minutes dictation, transcribed in 50 minutes).

Remuneration and Allowances

Remuneration: Fixed as per DoE guidelines, unchanged during the contract period.

House Rent Allowance (HRA): Not provided.

Transport Allowance: Rs 3,000 per month or the rate applicable at retirement, whichever is lower. TA/DA on official tours as per entitlement at retirement.

Leave: 1.5 days of paid leave per completed month of service, not carried over into the next calendar year.

Pension: Consultants will continue to receive their pension and dearness relief during the contract, not considered re-employment.

Tax Deduction at Source (TDS): Applicable TDS will be deducted from the monthly remuneration, with a certificate provided upon request.

Termination of engagement

The Appellate Tribunal can terminate the engagement with 15 days' notice without reason. Consultants wishing to resign must provide 15 days' notice or remuneration in lieu. Termination may occur if the consultant cannot perform assigned tasks or the quality of work is unsatisfactory.