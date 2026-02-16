Sridhar Vembu's 5-Step Framework On AI And Future Of White-Collar Jobs: "Keep An Open Mind"

Zoho co-founder Sridhar Vembu recently shared a five-step framework to help professionals and leaders navigate the threat AI poses to white-collar jobs. His post was in response to a tweet by London School of Economics professor Luis Garicano, who argued that many professional jobs cannot be fully automated because they are "messy" and require complex human judgment. Vembu, however, noted that rapidly evolving technology demands caution before drawing firm conclusions.

Garicano had maintained that while AI may automate certain tasks, it is unlikely to replace entire roles because organisations rely on people to manage exceptions, resolve disputes, and exercise authority. Vembu acknowledged that this argument challenges claims that most white-collar work will soon be automated.

He said the first step is to remain open to competing viewpoints and avoid rushing to certainty. He advised keeping an open mind and absorbing all kinds of information, including arguments on both sides of the debate.

From there, he suggested forming provisional opinions while remaining ready to revise them as new evidence emerges. He recommended holding views lightly and being prepared to change course quickly when necessary. Over time, he said, opinions may develop into convictions, but they should not be forced, as genuine conviction must come from within.

However, he warned against letting confidence turn into rigidity. He cautioned that when ego becomes intertwined with conviction, it hardens into dogma. According to him, strong convictions should guide action, since conviction without action is ineffective, while action without conviction lacks purpose.

"When you have strong convictions, act on them. Conviction without action is useless. Action without conviction is pointless. I am in stages 1 and 2 on how AI impact will impact our company and jobs," he said.

See the tweet here:

The quoted post makes a strong argument that white collar jobs won't go away anytime soon due to AI.



In rapidly changing times like this, here is a framework I use:



1. Keep an open mind and absorb every kind of information (like the quoted post and the ones that argue the… https://t.co/P0UOemLiXe — Sridhar Vembu (@svembu) February 16, 2026

The post sparked an array of varied reactions.

A user responded to the tweet, saying 70% of white-collar jobs might disappear in the next 5 years as AI boosts productivity 3-4 times. The key, as per him, is to upgrade skills and be part of the 30% who thrive.

Another commented, "This is a solid framewor—especiallyy stage 2. Most people skip straight to conviction because uncertainty feels uncomfortable."

A third said, "Everyone thinks about AI from their own vantage point. Nobody believes IT jobs will be 100% gone. But are we ready even for 30 or 40% job losses due to AI efficiency leveraged by the other 60% of the workforce? Teams will drastically shrink; some teams will be 90% replaced for sure."

A fourth added, "Great framework. In practice, AI won't erase white-collar jobs overnight; it'll reshape them. The real move is reskilling teams for judgment, creativity, and relationships while automating routine tasks. The question is not if jobs go away, but how they evolve."

Similar pressing concerns are the focal point of discussion at the India AI Impact Summit 2026, which is underway at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. NDTV is also hosting an AI summit on February 18 - a dialogue that will explore how deeply artificial intelligence is now woven into India's economic priorities, policy frameworks, and strategic thinking.