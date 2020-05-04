EducationMinisterGoesLive: Students Send Questions On Pending Board Exams, JEE, NEET For HRD Webinar

HRD Minister will answer questions sent by students on social media tomorrow in a webinar

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' will go live tomorrow and answer questions posed by students through social media. The Minister announced second '#EducationMinisterGoesLive' webinar on Twitter and asked students to share their questions using the hashtag. Most of the questions received so far, naturally, are about the pending board exams and entrance exams like NEET UG and JEE Main.

Students, from both the board classes 10th and 12th, have sent in their queries asking the minister about a prospective date for the exams.

Some students have gone as far to suggest that exams be cancelled altogether and students should be graded on the basis of internal assessment.

Students have been urging the minister to take a decision on the board examinations as the building anxiety about their exams is affecting their mental health. Some students have also asked that exams be conducted as late as July or August.

#EducationMinisterGoesLive Sir already there is a lot of chaos in students mind. Exams should be held but not by giving mental pressure.There are many students stuck in Kota too.Plz consider conducting exams in late July or early August. ????????????

Due to increase in covid19 cases in the recent times I would like you to consider postponing neet to aug or later July as there are 16lakh students and chances of spreading of covid 19 in such close quarters is extremely high!

Class 10 students are worried that they will miss out on school work since several schools have already begun online classes for class 11 and class 10 students are not sure if they should be studying for pending board exams or start classes for next grade.

How are we supposed to sit for our class 10 board examinations now! most of the schools have already started with the new academic session and it's almost been a month now that we started classes We would request you to stop boards #CallOffBoardExams — Saumya Jindal (@_saumya17_) May 3, 2020

Students who have applied for entrance examinations like NEET and JEE are also on tenterhooks because of the delay in exam date announcement.

Sir, can you please confirm us that if exams would take place or not so if not then we can finally start preparing for our entrance exams...please sir we want full and final answer please????????????

Many students have raised questions about NEET UG exam, an entrance exam for undergraduate medical courses. Students have asked when the NEET exam will be conducted and if it will be an offline exam like previous years or an online exam to facilitate social-distancing norms.

When are Cbse 12th boards and Neet2020 going to happen?

@GJegannathanAVN@DrRPNishank#EducationMinisterGoesLive I am doing a dropper course this past one year , I have spent my year for this year UG NEET but I couldn't even know when I going write the exam and where I am going do it ,so please give a update about. #admitcard neet — Jegannathan.G (@GJegannathanAVN) May 4, 2020

What should be the estimated time we should think about for preparation of of neet 2020 ?#EducationMinisterGoesLive — Aritra Munsi (@aritra_munsi) May 4, 2020

Some students have also pointed out the gaps in online teaching and problems being faced by students due to longer hours of teaching than usual.

Sir plz have a regulation for the online classes going on as schools are conducting it for a long time per day, plz pass on an ordinance restricting the hour of class conduction as usage of phone or computer for a long time would lead to mental illness#EducationMinisterGoesLive — Abhishek Mohanty (@Abhishe22038703) May 4, 2020

#EducationMinisterGoesLive I am a student ofclass 8 due to this pandemic we are not getting that explanation that we were used to even though our teachers are trying hard but there is a difference between online & usual class kindly blow some light on this matter @DrRPNishank — Binit Singh (@BinitSi61649747) May 4, 2020

Answer to some of these questions, at the least, can be expected from the webinar tomorrow. The Minister had held a similar webinar earlier where he answered questions sent in by Parents and had reiterated that CBSE board exams would be held after the lockdown as notified by the board earlier - class 10 exams would be held only for students in North East Delhi, and class 12 exams will be held only for 29 academic electives.

