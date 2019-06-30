Despite High Cut-Off, Delhi University Sees 9,000 Enrollments

The DU had released the first cut-off list for 63 colleges on Thursday night.

With more than 9,000 students enrolled in just two days, the Delhi University (DU) has witnessed a wave of admissions even though the cut-offs this year were as high as 99 per cent. According to University officials, more than 9,196 students were enrolled for the 62,000 seats available in different DU colleges. Despite announcing the highest cut-off (99 per cent) among all colleges, Hindu College's B.A. (Hons.) Political Science received 70 enrolments, more than the 43 available seats.

"We got more admissions than the available general category seats in B.Sc (Hons.) in Physics, Chemistry and B.A. (Hons.) in Philosophy as well. The admissions for general category might be closed in these courses," said Hindu College Principal Anju Srivastava.

However, the trends have created panic among students who were hoping to get into popular colleges in the second cut-off.

"I was hoping for the Hindu College to bring the cut-off down by at least 2 per cent in the 2nd and 3rd cut-off, but people are saying that it might not open its cut-offs for the general category at all. It is heart breaking," said Ayush Sayal, who got enrolled in the B.A. (prog.) course at Delhi College of Arts and Commerce.

The DU had released the first cut-off list for 63 colleges on Thursday night.

Since then, top colleges like Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) witnessed a lot of admissions.

Nearly 77 per cent admissions were done in B.A. (Hons.) in Economics and 40 per cent in B.Com (Hons).

Lady Shri Ram (LSR) College witnessed a good number of students enrolling themselves in undergraduate courses, as almost 700 seats were filled with the majority of admissions in B.A. (Hons.) Political Science.

Another girls college, Miranda House enrolled about 800 students for the 1,100 seats available. Ramjas College witnessed 450 admissions for more than 1,700 seats available.

Set up in 1922, the Delhi University is the one of the biggest and most respected universities in India. It has 77 affiliated colleges and five other institutions spread across the city as well as 16 faculties and 86 departments.

