Karnataka DTE Diploma Results Announced @ Bteresults.net; Website Crashes

DTE result 2019: Karnataka Diploma results announced @ bteresults.net

DTE result 2019: Karnataka Government's Department of Technical Education (DTE) has announced the Karnataka DTE results for the diploma exams held in November and December months last year. The DTE results have been announced on the official results websites of Board of Technical Examinations (BTE), Karnataka. According to a statement from the DTE, the Diploma results are available on the website bteresults.net. However, when we checked last (at 11.50 am January 24, 2019), the Karnataka Diploma result links are not opening. (Candidates are advised to visit the official website for further updates. NDTV will also update more details on the Karnataka DTE results here).

DTE Result 2019: How to check Karnataka Diploma result

Candidates who are searching for DTE Karnataka diploma results may follow the steps given here:

Step 1 : Visit the official website of Karnataka Diploma result, bteresults.net

Step 2 : Click on the DTE November - December results link

Step 3 : Enter the required details

Step 4 : Submit the details

Step 5 : Check your results from next page

"For results use BTELinx institution web portal available at all the institutes," says another BTE website btenet.in.

The candidates who are searching for DTE results may contact their respective institutions to check their results.

