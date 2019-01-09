MSBTE Winter Diploma Results Declared, Check Here

MSBTE Winter Diploma Results: Know How To Check

MSBTE winter diploma results have been declared online. Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education (MSBTE) has declared the results online for close to 3 lakh candidates who took the exam in October-November 2018. The summer results were declared on June 6. Official website of MSBTE is not responding at this moment. Candidates are suggested to wait for a while and retry later. MSBTE conducts summer and winter examinations. While summer examinations are held in April- May, the winter exams are held during November/ December months of the year. A total of 19 colleges are affiliated to the Board.

MSBTE Winter Diploma Result 2018: Know How To Check

Go to the official web portal of Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education (msbte.org.in)

Enter the seat number (six digit number) or the enrollment number

Get the MSBTE result

Take a printout

An autonomous board in the State, Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education, designs and implements diploma, post diploma and advanced diploma programs to affiliated institutions. The Board conducts examinations for assessing the performance of students enrolled for diploma, advanced diploma and post diploma courses. The Board which was formed in August 1963 gained autonomous status in 1999.

