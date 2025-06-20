Maharashtra Summer Diploma Results 2025 Declared, Direct Link Here

MSBTE Summer Diploma Result 2025: The Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education (MSBTE) has declared the Summer Diploma result today, June 20, 2025. Students who appeared for the examination can download the result on the official website, result.msbte.ac.in.

MSBTE offers a wide range of diploma and advanced diploma courses in engineering, technology, pharmacy, and architecture.

Some of the courses offered by MSBTE include Diploma in Civil Engineering, Computer Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Fashion and Clothing Technology, Digital Electronics, Travel and Tourism.

MSBTE Summer Diploma Result 2025: How To Download Result?

Visit the official website, result.msbte.ac.in.

Click on "Click here to see summer diploma results 2025".

A new page will open.

Enter your login credentials of either enrollment number or seat number and enter the captcha code.

Click on "Show Result".

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save the result for future reference.

The MSBTE Summer Diploma exams were conducted from May 2 to May 24, 2025 and the practical exams for the same were held earlier in April 2025. The Winter Diploma results for 2024 were declared on Januray 27, 2025.