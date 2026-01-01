MSBTE Winter Semester Result 2025 OUT: Here's Direct Link To Download Scorecard

MSBTE Winter Semester Result 2025 OUT: The Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education (MSBTE) has declared the Winter Semester Result 2025. Candidates who appeared for the MSBTE Winter Semester examinations can now check and download their scorecards in PDF format by visiting the official website.

To access the result, students are required to log in using their enrolment number or seat number. The MSBTE Winter Semester examinations were conducted between November 11 and December 3, 2025.

MSBTE Winter Semester Result 2025: How To Download Scorecard

Candidates can follow the steps below to download their MSBTE Winter Semester scorecard:

Visit the official website, result.msbte.ac.in

Click on the MSBTE Winter Semester Result/Scorecard PDF link

Enter your enrolment number or seat number

The MSBTE Winter Semester scorecard PDF will appear on the screen

Download the scorecard and take a printout for future reference

Details On Scorecard

The MSBTE Winter Semester scorecard contains key details such as the candidate's name, roll number, subject-wise marks, aggregate marks, rank, and other relevant information.

MSBTE offers a wide range of diploma programmes across disciplines such as engineering, technology, management, and allied fields. Some of the most in-demand courses include Diploma in Civil Engineering, Computer Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Fashion and Clothing Technology, Food Technology, and Pharmacy.

In addition to these programmes, MSBTE also provides specialised diploma courses in areas such as Industrial Electronics, Digital Electronics, and Travel & Tourism, catering to diverse academic interests and career aspirations.

For more information on the MSBTE Winter Semester Result 2025, candidates are advised to visit the official website: msbte.ac.in.