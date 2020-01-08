MSBTE Diploma Exam Result Announced; How To Check

MSBTE Winter exam result for diploma courses was released on the official website

Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education (MSBTE) has released the result for the Polytechnic/Diploma exam held in October-November 2019. Students can check their result from the official website. To view and download their result, students would need their seat number.

Students can check their MSBTE Diploma result by following the steps given below:

Step one: Go to MSBTE official website - msbte.org.in

Step two: Enter your seat number.

Step three: Submit and view your result.

MSBTE Winter Exam Result For Diploma Courses: Check Here

The MSBTE winter exam result was announced by the board yesterday but the link was not responding and many students faced difficulty in checking their result.

The marks sheet for the students will be available in the department office from January 28, 2020

Students who wish to obtain a photocopy of their answer sheets can apply through the online portal till January 12, 2020. The same will be released on January 28. After obtaining the photocopy of the answer sheet, if any student wishes to apply for re-assessment, they can do so from January 29 to January 31, 2020. Institutes are supposed to release corrected marks for candidates, if applicable, by February 28, 2020.

