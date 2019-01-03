Tamil Nadu Diploma Test Results Out, Check At TNDTE Portal

TNDTE Results Announced For Diploma Exam: Important Points For Candidates

TNDTE has announced results for the Diploma exam held in October. Candidates who took the exam in October under Tamil Nadu Directorate of Technical Education (TNDTE) can now check their result online at the official website of the TNDTE at tndte.gov.in. TNDTE results were also supposed to be released at intradote.nic.in. The official web portal and the result website are not responding at this moment. Technical glitches may be there therefore students should wait for a while before retrying for the result retrieval. Students are suggested to retry during offpeak hours.

Results have been announced for full time, sandwich and part time modes.

The exam is held in October, every year, for the disciplines of Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Electrical and Electronics Engineering, and Electronics and Communication Engineering.

Last year the result was released in December.

Soon after downloading the result, candidates should go through the particulars mentioned in the online marksheet. Errors, if any, should be taken to the notice of the TNDTE.

