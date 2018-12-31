TNDTE Diploma Result To Be Announced In January First Week: DOTE Official

TNDTE Diploma result was expected to be released by December-end, but the same has been delayed

TNDTE Diploma result: TNDTE or Tamil Nadu Directorate of Technical Education will release the October Diploma exam results in January first week. According to a TNDTE official NDTV talked to, the diploma results' date has not been fixed yet, however, the results' announcement can be expected by January first week. After the students, who have appeared for the Diploma exams in October, started searching for the results in the last week of December, we contacted the Commissioner's office and it told us earlier that the TNDTE Diploma results might be released by December-end.

Since the TNDTE result release has been delayed, the students are advised to have patience and keep checking the official website of the Directorate for more updates.

"We have not fixed a date yet. The diploma results will be announced in January first week," an official from the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Technical Education told NDTV on Monday (December 31, 2018).

The official had earlier asked the candidates to not to believe the rumours spread by certain portals.

The TNDTE October Diploma result date will be announced on the official website of the Directorate, tndte.gov.in, while the results will be released on the results website intradote.tn.nic.in.

The TNDTE Dilpoma October exam results were announced on December 22 last year.

TNDTE Result 2018 For Diploma Exam: How To Check

The students who are searching for the TNDTE October Diploma exam results may follow these steps:

Step One: Go to the official website, intradote.tn.nic.in

Step Two: Click on the TNDTE Diploma results link given on the homepage

Step Three: Enter the register number

Step Four: Enter the date of birth

Step Five: Enter the security question asked

Step Six: Submit the details

Step Seven: Get your TNDTE result

