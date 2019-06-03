TNDTE Diploma Result For April 2019 Exam Soon

TNDTE result for April exam is expected soon

TNDTE Result 2019: Tamil Nadu Directorate of Technical Education (TNDTE) is expected to announce diploma results soon for the examinations held in April. As per the events calendar for 2018-19 session available on the TNDTE website, the result for the April exam shall be released today. An official confirmation about result declaration is awaited. TNDTE conducts diploma examinations twice a year - once in October and again in April.

The practical examinations for diploma courses began on March 26 and theory papers began on April 4, 2019.

Students who have appeared in the diploma examination by TNDTE will be able to check their result from the official TNDTE website: tndte.gov.in.

TNDTE Diploma Result 2019: How to check?

Step one: Go to official website: tndte.gov.in.

Step two: Click on the result link.

Step three: Enter the required details.

Step four: Submit and view your result.

In Tamil Nadu, Polytechnic institutes will re-open after the summer vacation on June 17 and the I Year Full Time and Part Time Classes will commence on June 24, 2019.

