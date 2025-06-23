Andhra Pradesh Pharmacy Diploma Result 2025 Declared, Here's The Direct Link To Download

AP SBTET Pharmacy Diploma Result 2025: Download the result on the official website.
- The AP SBTET pharmacy diploma result has been declared.
- Candidates can download the result on the official website, sbtet.ap.gov.in/APSBTET.
- The AP SBTET Pharmacy Diploma examinations were conducted in the months of March and April 2025.
AP SBTET Pharmacy Diploma Result 2025: The State Board Of Technical Education and Training (SBTET), Andhra Pradesh has declared the Pharmacy Diploma result 2025. Candidates who appeared for the examination can download the result on the official website, sbtet.ap.gov.in/APSBTET.
AP SBTET Diploma Result 2025: How To Download SBTET Result?
- Visit the official website, sbtet.ap.gov.in/APSBTET.
- Under the "Application Form and Services" section, click on "Click here to check the Pharmacy ER-2020 and ER-91 Results".
- A new page will open.
- Enter your login credentials such as year and pin.
- Click on "Submit".
- Your result will be displayed on the screen.
- Download and save your result for future reference.
Candidates can download the result through this direct link, "AB SBTER Diploma Result 2025".
AP SBTET Pharmacy Diploma Result 2025: Details Mentioned On The Marksheet
- Name of the Candidate
- Guardian's Name
- Date of birth
- Hall ticket number
- Course and subject
- Subject-wise marks
- Total marks
- Grade/percentage
- Qualifying Status (Pass/Fail)
