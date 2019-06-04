TNDTE Diploma Result Announced @ Tndte.gov.in. Direct Link Here

TNDTE Diploma result announced @ DOTE website, tndte.gov.in

TNDTE result 2019: Tamil Nadu Directorate of Technical Education has release the TNDTE Diploma results on the official website. The TNDTE results for exams held in April this year have been released on a link hosted by the TNDTE website, tndte.gov.in. A direct link from DOTE (Directorate of Technical Education) has been provided here in this story. When NDTV checked last the direct link which hosts TNDTE Diploma results is not responding properly. The candidates may check their results after some time, have patience!.

TNDTE Diploma result 2019: Direct link

The TNDTE Diploma result 2019 can be accessed from the direct link provided here:

TNDTE Diploma result 2019 direct link

As mentioned above, the official website might not respond due the server is going busy with a large

number of users trying to access the website at the same time.

Once the link opens, the candidates may check their TNDTE Diploma results of April 2019 exams after entering their exam particulars.

The TNDTE practical examinations for Diploma courses began on March 26 this year and theory papers started from April 4.

In Tamil Nadu, Polytechnic institutes will re-open after the summer vacation on June 17 and the I Year Full Time and Part Time Classes will commence on June 24, 2019.

TNDTE Diploma result 2019: How to check

TNDTE Diploma result 2019: Announced @ DOTE website, tndte.gov.in

Follow the steps given here to download your TNDTE results for the Diploma exams held in April this year:

Step 1 : Click on the direct link given above (Or visit the official website -- tndte.gov.in - and click on the April exam results link given on the homepage)

Step 2 : On next page open, enter the required details (your exam registration details).

Step 3 : Click submit

Step 4 : Check your TNDTE Diploma results from next page.

All the best!

