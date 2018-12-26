TNDTE Diploma Results By December-End: Official

TNDTE Diploma result 2018: October results by December-end, says an official.

Tamil Nadu Directorate of Technical Education or TNDTE will announce the October Diploma exam results by December end. According to a TNDTE official, the diploma results' date has not been fixed yet, however, the results' announcement can be expected by this month-end. After the students, who have appeared for the Diploma exams in October, started searching for the results, NDTV contacted the Commissioner's office and it told us - contrary to the reports those suggested that the results are coming today -- the TNDTE Diploma results are not being published today.

"We have not fixed a date yet. The results are expected to be announced by this month-end," an official from the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Technical Education told NDTV.

The official also asked the students to not to believe the rumours spread by certain portals.

The TNDTE October Diploma result date will be announced on the official website of the Directorate, tndte.gov.in, while the results will be released on the results website intradote.tn.nic.in.

The TNDTE Dilpoma October exam results were announced on December 22 last year.

TNDTE Result 2018 For Diploma Exam: How To Check

The students who are searching for the TNDTE Diploma exam results may follow these steps to check their October results:

Step 1 : Visit to the official website tndte.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the relevant link

Step 3: Or else directly click on intradote.tn.nic.in

Step 4: Enter the register number

Step 5: Enter the date of birth

Step 6: Enter the security question asked

Step 7: Submit the details

Step 8: Get the result

Click here for more Education News