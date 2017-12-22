TNDTE Diploma Result 2017 For October Exam Declared; Check Now At Tndte.gov.in

The TNDTE Diploma results can be accessed on the e-governance portal for Government of Tamil Nadu Directorate of Technical Education: http://intradote.tn.nic.in/.
TNDTE Result 2017 For Diploma Exam: How To Check
Step 1: Go to the official website tndte.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the relevant link
Step 3: Or else directly click on intradote.tn.nic.in
Step 4: Enter the register number
Step 5: Enter the date of birth
Step 6: Enter the security question asked
Step 7: Submit the details
Step 8: Get the result
The result portal comprises of information related to the attendance, as well.
TNDTE Diploma April exam result 2017 was declared on June for semester exams conducted in April and May this year. The TNDET result can be accessed from the official website Tamil Nadu Directorate of Technical Education (DOTE).
Typewriting results of Government Technical Examinations (GTE) in commerce subjects for the tests held in August 2017 were released on the official website of TNDTE on 24 October 2017.
Click here for more Education News