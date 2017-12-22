TNDTE Diploma Result 2017 For October Exam Declared; Check Now At Tndte.gov.in TNDTE result 2017 for Diploma exam held in October has been declared by The Directorate of Technical Education (DOTE), Tamil Nadu and can be checked at the official website of the portal intradote.tn.nic.in.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT TNDTE Diploma Result 2017 For Diploma Exam; Know How To Check New Delhi: TNDTE result 2017 for Diploma exam held in October has been declared by The Directorate of Technical Education (DOTE), Tamil Nadu and can be checked at the official website of the portal intradote.tn.nic.in. The exam was held in the month of October for the disciplines of Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Electrical and Electronics Engineering, and Electronics and Communication Engineering. The time table of the exam was released in October 2017 for full time, sandwich and part time modes. Technical glitches may be there, hence students should wait for a while before retrying for the result retrieval. As of now, the official website and result portal is not responding. Students are suggested to retry during offpeak hours.



The TNDTE Diploma results can be accessed on the e-governance portal for Government of Tamil Nadu Directorate of Technical Education: http://intradote.tn.nic.in/.

TNDTE Result 2017 For Diploma Exam: How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website tndte.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the relevant link

Step 3: Or else directly click on intradote.tn.nic.in

Step 4: Enter the register number

Step 5: Enter the date of birth

Step 6: Enter the security question asked

Step 7: Submit the details

Step 8: Get the result



The result portal comprises of information related to the attendance, as well.



was declared on June for semester exams conducted in April and May this year. The TNDET result can be accessed from the official website Tamil Nadu Directorate of Technical Education (DOTE).



Typewriting results of Government Technical Examinations (GTE) in commerce subjects for the tests held in August 2017 were released on the official website of TNDTE on 24 October 2017.



