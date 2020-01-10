Result Website Unresponsive Hours After TNDTE Result Declaration

TNDTE diploma result was released today but the website has remained unresponsive

Highlights TNDTE announced Diploma results today before afternoon.

Diploma result was announced for odd semester exams held in October.

Since afternoon, TNDTE website has remained unresponsive.

The Tamil Nadu Polytechnic Diploma results were announced in the forenoon today. However, immediately after the result declaration the website servers crashed and the website has not been up since result declaration. Consequently many students have not been able to check their result. Last we checked, the website was still showing '404' error.

A '404' error is when a browser was able to communicate a request to the server but the server could not find what was requested. The error could be because of a large number of users placing the same request to the server at the same time.

Usually result declaring authorities provide more than one result link hosted on different servers to avoid this kind of situation.

As per reports, the DOTE Diploma result for the October-November exam was expected in December but was postponed and instead was released today, i.e. on January 10, 2020.

Tamil Nadu has over 450 Government Polytechnic Colleges for which the odd semester exams are held in October-November every year and even semester exams are held in April every year. The result for even semester is released in June.

Students should refer to the official website only for updates on the result. The result will be available only on the official website, 'tndte.gov.in'. Students would need their exam roll number and date of birth to check their result.

