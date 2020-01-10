TNDTE Diploma Result Announced For Odd Semester; Website Not Responding

TNDTE Diploma Result 2019 was released today but the website is down

Tamil Nadu Polytechnic Diploma results have been declared. The DOTE results were released on the official website for Tamil Nadu Directorate of Technical Education, 'tndte.gov.in'. The website, however, is not responding at the moment. The results have been released for the Diploma exam held in October and November.

Tamil Nadu has over 450 Government Polytechnic Colleges for which the odd semester exams are held in October-November every year and even semester exams are held in April every year. The result for even semester is released in June.

TNDTE Diploma Result: How To Check?

Step One: Go to TNDTE official website and click on the result link.

Step Two: Enter your exam registration details on the next page.

Step Three: Click to submit.

Step Four: Check your TNDTE Diploma results on the next page.

Considering the large number of students who appeared for the exam and who would be checking the result at the same time, the server may be busy. Students who are unable to check their result now should wait for some time before trying again.

