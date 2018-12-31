TNDTE Diploma Result For Exams Held In October Expected Soon

TNDTE is expected to release diploma results before the year ends

TNDTE Diploma Result 2018: Tamil Nadu Directorate of Technical Education (TNDTE) may release the result for Diploma exams held in October today. The Directorate had earlier said that the Diploma results for the October exams would be released by December end which increases the possibility of results being released today. Earlier there had been reports of the result being released on December 28, however upon contacting the Directorate confirmed to us that the result date had not been fixed but the result will be released by December end.

We are waiting further update from the Directorate and will update students about any news from the Commissioner's office.

The result when released will be available on the official result website maintained by TNDTE (www.intradote.tn.nic.in). TNDTE is also expected to announce result date on its official website tndte.gov.in.

In case the result is released today, students can follow the steps given below to check their result:

Step 1: Visit to the official website tndte.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the relevant link.

Step 3: Or else directly click on intradote.tn.nic.in.

Step 4: Enter the register number.

Step 5: Enter the date of birth.

Step 6: Enter your response to security question.

Step 7: Submit the details.

Step 8: Get the result.

Click here for more Education News