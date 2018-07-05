DTE Karnataka Announces Polytechnic Even Semesters Result 2018

Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Karnataka has declared the diploma result for Polytechnic 2nd, 4th, and 6th semester examination 2018. The result is available on the official website and candidates who appeared in the exam can check the same at btekarlinx.net and dte.kar.nic.in. The exam for Polytechnic even semester was conducted in April and May 2018 at various centres in the state. Apart from the official websites, the result will also be available on third party result hosting websites.

DTE Karnataka Diploma Results 2018: How To Check?

Step 1: Go to any of the official websites mentioned above.

Step 2: Click on the link for 'Karnataka Diploma May/June results 2018'.

Step 3: A new page will open. On the new page, submit your institute code, registration number and semester numbers.

Step 4: After submitting the details, your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Save your result for future reference.

DTE, Karnataka

The Directorate of Technical Education maintains 81 Government, 44 Aided and 170 Private Polytechnics, 11 Government Engineering Colleges and 6 Junior Technical Schools.

Click here for more Education News