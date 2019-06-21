Karnataka DTE Result For April-May Exams Announced; List Of Websites Here

Karnataka DTE results expected on dte.kar.nic.in, btenet.in, bteresults.net, btestore.net and btelinx.in.

Karnataka DTE result 2019: Board of Technical Examinations, Department of Technical Examinations Karnataka had successfully conducted the Diploma Exams in April and May, 2019. According to an update provided on one of the DTE result website, the BTE results have been announced now. The BTE results (or DTE results) can be accessed from websites like dte.kar.nic.in, btenet.in, bteresults.net, btestore.net and btelinx.in. When we checked, most websites which hosts DTE results are crashed and not responding. Candidates who had appeared for the Karnataka Diploma exams in April and May advised to have patience. Karnataka DTE Deploma results for November exams were released in January 2019.

Karnataka DTE result 2019: How to check Karnataka Diploma result

Candidates who are searching for DTE Karnataka diploma results may follow the steps given here:

Step 1 : Visit the official website of Karnataka Diploma result, bteresults.net

Step 2 : Click on the DTE April - May results link

Step 3 : Enter the required details

Step 4 : Submit the details

Step 5 : Check your results from next page

Karnataka DTE result 2019: List of websites

The BTE results (or DTE results) are expectedt to be released on these websites: dte.kar.nic.in, btenet.in, bteresults.net, btestore.net and btelinx.in.

"For results use BTELinx institution web portal available at all the institutes," says another BTE website btenet.in.

The candidates who are searching for DTE results may contact their respective institutions to check their results.

"The Results are being uploaded to the Database. Check back again. Because of constant traffic, the server crashed. Please try opening this page again. Best of Luck Students!," said the website

"If the candidates are unable to check their Result, they may message us via social network and our team will check back and reply with their Result. We are providing this facility on Facebook," said an official update posted on one of the website said.

