Karnataka DTE Diploma Results Out; Direct Link Here

DTE results 2019: DTE or Department of Technical Examinations, Karnataka's Board of Technical Examinations or BTE has released the DTE results or BTE resutls of Diploma exams held in April and May this year. The Karnataka DTE results can be accessed from various official websites affiliated with the state DTE. The results are hosted at dte.kar.nic.in, btenet.in, bteresults.net, btestore.net and btelinx.in. Before this, the Karnataka DTE had released the Diploma results for exams held in November. After the DTE results (or BTE results) webistes started not responding, the Department had provided three links to access the results from the official websites. Candidates may access their BTE results from the links priovided on the dte.kar.nic.in website after entering the examination registration details.

As on now (7.40 pm, June 21, 2019, the BTE results portals are not opening. This happens when large amount of candidates or aspirants try to access results portals at the same time.

According to Board of Technical Examinations, Karnataka, for BTE Results use BTELinx institution web portal available at all the institutes affiliated with the DTE Karnataka.

Candidates who had appeared for the Karnataka Diploma exams in April and May advised to have patience.

Karnataka DTE result 2019: Direct link

The DTE results of Karnataka Diploma exams can be accessed from the official direct link provided here.

Karnataka DTE result 2019: How to check

Candidates who are searching for DTE Karnataka diploma results may follow the steps given here:

Step 1 : Click on the direct link provided above

Step 2 : Enter the required details on the login area

Step 3 : Submit the details

Step 4 : Check your results from next page

