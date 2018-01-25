DTE Karnataka Diploma Result 2017: November - December Results To Be Out Today @ Btenet.in

Board of Technical Examinations (BTE), Karnataka will declare the November /December -2017 Diploma exam results today on the official results website of the board.

Education | | Updated: January 25, 2018 15:52 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
DTE Karnataka Diploma Result 2017: November - December Results To Be Out Today @ Btenet.in

DTE Karnataka Diploma Result 2017: Check Results Today @ Btenet.in, Dte.kar.nic.in

New Delhi:  Board of Technical Examinations (BTE), Karnataka will declare the November /December -2017 Diploma exam results today on the official results website of the board. According to a notification posted on the BTE website, the results will be declared on 25th January 2018 3.00 PM. Like it happens in most times with the academic results declaration, the results website of BTE - bte.net.in - may not respond during the initial moments once the results have been declared. So, it it is advised to the candidates who are searching for DTE Karnataka diploma results to wait for some time.

"Board of Technical Examinations ( BTE ) Karnataka Nov/Dec-2017 Diploma Exam Results On 25th Jan 2018 3.00 PM," said a notification posted on the DTE Karnataka website.

Board of Technical Education of Government of Kerala declared the Kerala Polytechnic results of November 2017 diploma examinations on the official website last week.

Read: Kerala Polytechnic Result 2017: November 2017 Results Declared @ Tekerala.org; Check Now
 

DTE / BTE Karnataka Diploma Result 2017: How to check

DTE Karnataka Diploma Result 2017, Btenet.in, Dte.kar.nic.in, Btelinx, diploma results, dte results , btekarlinx, bteresult, dte links, bte linxs, www.bteresult.com, btenet,dte karnataka, www.btekarlinx.net, www.btestore.net, diploma results 2017 karnataka, btekarlinx.net, 11 dte.kar.nic.in results 2017, btestore.net, bte results nov/dec 2017, www.btelinx.com, dte result,
DTE Karnataka Diploma Result 2017: November - December Results To Be Out Today @ Btenet.in

Candidates who are searching for BTE links for the results of DTE Karnataka DTE November/ December diploma exams may follow these steps:

Comments
Close [X]
Step One: Go to the official website of DTE/BTE diploma results website, Btenet.in
Step Two: Click on the results link
Step Three: Enter/Check your exam details
Step Four: Check your results 

Click here for more Education News
 

Trending

dte resultsKarnataka DTE results

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
DavosPM ModiBudget 2018PadmaavatICC Under-19 World CupSouth Africa vs IndiaIPL Auction 2018Price ComparisonDeals

................................ Advertisement ................................