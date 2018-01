DTE Karnataka Diploma Result 2017: November - December Results To Be Out Today @ Btenet.in

DTE / BTE Karnataka Diploma Result 2017: How to check

Board of Technical Examinations (BTE), Karnataka will declare the November /December -2017 Diploma exam results today on the official results website of the board. According to a notification posted on the BTE website, the results will be declared on 25th January 2018 3.00 PM. Like it happens in most times with the academic results declaration, the results website of BTE - bte.net.in - may not respond during the initial moments once the results have been declared. So, it it is advised to the candidates who are searching for DTE Karnataka diploma results to wait for some time."Board of Technical Examinations ( BTE ) Karnataka Nov/Dec-2017 Diploma Exam Results On 25th Jan 2018 3.00 PM," said a notification posted on the DTE Karnataka website. Board of Technical Education of Government of Kerala declared the Kerala Polytechnic results of November 2017 diploma examinations on the official website last week.Candidates who are searching for BTE links for the results of DTE Karnataka DTE November/ December diploma exams may follow these steps: Step One: Go to the official website of DTE/BTE diploma results website, Btenet.inStep Two: Click on the results linkStep Three: Enter/Check your exam detailsStep Four: Check your resultsClick here for more Education News