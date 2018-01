Kerala Polytechnic Result 2017: November 2017 Results Declared @ Tekerala.org; Check Now

Kerala Polytechnic Result 2017: How to check

Board of Technical Education of Government of Kerala has declared the Kerala Polytechnic results of November 2017 diploma examinations on the official website. When we last checked, the official website of Kerala Technical Education results was not responding. The official results websites crashes when a large number of users try to access the results at the same. The candidates are advised to check the official website (tekerala.org) after some time.The students who are searching for Kerala Polytechnic results may follow these steps:Step One: Go to the official website of Kerala Technical Education results, tekerala.orgStep Two: Click on the results links given on the homepageStep Three: Check your results on the next pageThe following results have been declared on the official website:Diploma Examination - November 2017 - Rev(10) Sem. 1Diploma Examination - November 2017 - Rev(10) Sem. 2Diploma Examination - November 2017 - Rev(10) Sem. 3Diploma Examination - November 2017 - Rev(10) Sem. 4Diploma Examination - November 2017 - Rev(10) Sem. 5Diploma Examination - November 2017 - Rev(10) Sem. 6Diploma Examination - November 2017 - Rev(15) Sem. 1The State Board of Technical Education is to conduct all the Technical Examinations for the State and to award Certificates to the successful candidates. The State Board of Technical Education is empowered to frame the guidelines & directions for various examinations in accordance with the state-of-the-art of the technology by keeping the integrity of the Examinations. The existing Board is constituted with the following membersClick here for more Education News