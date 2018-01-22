Kerala Polytechnic Result 2017: November 2017 Results Declared @ Tekerala.org; Check Now

Kerala Polytechnic Result 2017: How to check
The students who are searching for Kerala Polytechnic results may follow these steps:
Step One: Go to the official website of Kerala Technical Education results, tekerala.org
Step Two: Click on the results links given on the homepage
Step Three: Check your results on the next page
Gulbarga University BCom 3rd Semester Results Declared @ Gug.ac.in; Check Now
The following results have been declared on the official website:
Diploma Examination - November 2017 - Rev(10) Sem. 1
Diploma Examination - November 2017 - Rev(10) Sem. 2
Diploma Examination - November 2017 - Rev(10) Sem. 3
Diploma Examination - November 2017 - Rev(10) Sem. 4
Diploma Examination - November 2017 - Rev(10) Sem. 5
Diploma Examination - November 2017 - Rev(10) Sem. 6
Diploma Examination - November 2017 - Rev(15) Sem. 1
Kerala State Board of Technical Education
The State Board of Technical Education is to conduct all the Technical Examinations for the State and to award Certificates to the successful candidates. The State Board of Technical Education is empowered to frame the guidelines & directions for various examinations in accordance with the state-of-the-art of the technology by keeping the integrity of the Examinations. The existing Board is constituted with the following members
Read also:
VBU Results 2017: BA, BSc, BCom Second Semester Results Declared @ Vbu.ac.in, Check Now
JNVU Result 2017: BEd Final Year Results Declared @ Jnvu.co.in; Check Now
CommentsKakatiya University Degree Supplementary Exam Results 2017 Declared
Click here for more Education News