Kerala Polytechnic Result 2017: November 2017 Results Declared @ Tekerala.org; Check Now

Board of Technical Education of Government of Kerala has declared the Kerala Polytechnic results of November 2017 diploma examinations on the official website.

Education | Posted by | Updated: January 22, 2018 20:04 IST
1Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Kerala Polytechnic Result 2017: November 2017 Results Declared @ Tekerala.org; Check Now

Kerala Polytechnic Result 2017: November 2017 Results Declared @ Tekerala.org; Check Now

New Delhi:  Board of Technical Education of Government of Kerala has declared the Kerala Polytechnic results of November 2017 diploma examinations on the official website. When we last checked, the official website of Kerala Technical Education results was not responding. The official results websites crashes when a large number of users try to access the results at the same. The candidates are advised to check the official website (tekerala.org) after some time.
 

Kerala Polytechnic Result 2017: How to check

kerala polytechnic result 2017, tekerala result, tekerala.org result 2017, www.tekerala.org result 2017, tekerala org result

The students who are searching for Kerala Polytechnic results may follow these steps:

Step One: Go to the official website of Kerala Technical Education results, tekerala.org
Step Two: Click on the results links given on the homepage
Step Three: Check your results on the next page

Gulbarga University BCom 3rd Semester Results Declared @ Gug.ac.in; Check Now

The following results have been declared on the official website:

Diploma Examination - November 2017 - Rev(10) Sem. 1
Diploma Examination - November 2017 - Rev(10) Sem. 2
Diploma Examination - November 2017 - Rev(10) Sem. 3
Diploma Examination - November 2017 - Rev(10) Sem. 4
Diploma Examination - November 2017 - Rev(10) Sem. 5
Diploma Examination - November 2017 - Rev(10) Sem. 6
Diploma Examination - November 2017 - Rev(15) Sem. 1

Kerala State Board of Technical Education
                     
The State Board of Technical Education is to conduct all the Technical Examinations for the State and to award Certificates to  the successful candidates.  The State Board of Technical Education is empowered to frame the guidelines & directions for various examinations in accordance with the state-of-the-art of the technology by keeping the  integrity  of  the Examinations. The  existing  Board is constituted with the  following members

Read also:

VBU Results 2017: BA, BSc, BCom Second Semester Results Declared @ Vbu.ac.in, Check Now

JNVU Result 2017: BEd Final Year Results Declared @ Jnvu.co.in; Check Now

Comments
Close [X]
Kakatiya University Degree Supplementary Exam Results 2017 Declared

Click here for more Education News

Trending

Kerala PolytechnicKerala Polytechnic results

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Budget 2018PadmaavatICC Under-19 World CupSouth Africa vs IndiaIPL Auction 2018DavosPrice ComparisonDeals

................................ Advertisement ................................