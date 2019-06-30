Kerala Polytechnic Allotment Second List Released; Download Here

Kerala polytechnic allotment second result released @ polyadmission.org

Kerala polytechnic allotment result for second round has been released. Directorate OF Technical Education, Thiruvananthapuram, of Kerala state has released the Kerala polytechnic second allotment list on the official website of the Kerala Poly or Polytechnic admission, polyadmission.org. Candidates can download the second allotment list from the official website. The Directorate had released the first allotment list on June 24. The last date for joining based on the first allotment list is July 2.

The third and final allotment list will be released on July 3.

Spot admission process will be held on July 9 and induction programme in classes will be held on July 10.

The admission will close on July 18.

There will be two streams of diploma programmes in Kerala Polytechnic colleges, stream1: Diploma in Engineering/Technology and stream2: Diploma in Commercial Practice and Diploma in Computer Application and Business Management.

There will be special batches for Hearing Impaired students at Women's Polytechnic College, Thiruvananthapuram, Govt. Polytechnic College, Kal ama ssery and Kerala G o v t . Polytechnic College, Kozhikode.

All the Diploma programmes are of 6 semester duration spanning a period of 3 years. But for Tool & Die Diploma programme, a compulsory twelve month in- plant training (in addition to 3 years) is also part of the programme.

The reservation in various colleges will be done based on the state reservation rules for admission to Kerala polytechnic colleges.

