Kerala Polytechnic First Allotment List Today

Kerala Polytechnic First Allotment List: Check Now

Kerala polytechnic first allotment list will be released today. Candidates can download the final rank list and the first allotment list from the official website. The allotment list was supposed to be released on June 19, as per the exam schedule however the dates were changed later. Directorate of Technical Education Kerala will release the details of the final rank list and the first allotment list for admission to polytechnic colleges in the state. The last date for joining based on the first allotment list is June 27.

Official Website

Last Year's Cut Off Rank

The second allotment list will be released on June 29 and the last date for joining is July 1.

The third and final allotment list will be released on July 3.

Spot admission process will be held on July 9 and induction programme in classes will be held on July 10.

The admission will close on July 18.

The admission will be for Diploma in Engineering/ Technology and Diploma in Commercial Practice and Diploma in Computer Application and Business Management. All the Diploma programmes are of 6 semester duration spanning a period of 3 years. But for Tool & Die Diploma programme, a compulsory twelve month in- plant training (in addition to 3 years) is also part of the programme.

