VBU Results 2017: BA, BSc, BCom Second Semester Results Declared @ Vbu.ac.in, Check Now

VBU declared the BCom fourth semester and Post Graduate second semester results on its official website in November.
VBU BCom, BSc, BA Second semester results: How to check
The students who are searching for VBU results may follow these steps to check their results:
Step One: Go to the official website of VBU, vbu.ac.in
Step Two: Click on the results link
Step Three: Click on subject of yours
Step Four: Check your roll number from the next page
Or the candidates may follow these links to check their results:
Bachelor of Arts Honours SEM2
Bachelor of Arts General SEM-II
BACHELOR OF COMMERCE HONS SEM2
Bachelor of Commerce General SEM-II
Bachelor of Science Honours SEM2
Result of Science General SEM-II
Vinoba Bhave University
Vinoba Bhave University, a NAAC B++ accredited, MHRD NIRF ranked (101-150) state university, was established on 17 September, 1992, with its headquarters at Hazaribag, the administrative nerve-centre of North Chotanagpur Division of the State of Jharkhand.
25 postgraduate and undergraduate constituent colleges are managed and maintained by the University, including St. Columba's College, Hazaribag, one of the oldest and most renowned academics of Eastern India (Estd. 1899). Around seventy undergraduate institutions as well as professional and vocational institutions in the entire state are affiliated to the University.