VBU Results 2017: BA, BSc, BCom Second Semester Results Declared @ Vbu.ac.in, Check Now

VBU BCom, BSc, BA Second semester results: How to check

VBU results for second semester Bachelor of Commerce (BCom), Bachelor of Arts (BA) and Bachelor of Science (BSc) of the November 2017 exams have been released on the official website. The Vinoba Bhave University (VBU) has declared the second semester of both Honours and General undergraduate courses on the website: vbu.ac.in. The candidates may check all the results of VBU BA, BSc and BCom courses following the links given here in this article. Or, the candidates may also follow the steps given in this article to check their VBU results. VBU declared the BCom fourth semester and Post Graduate second semester results on its official website in November.The students who are searching for VBU results may follow these steps to check their results:Step One: Go to the official website of VBU, vbu.ac.inStep Two: Click on the results linkStep Three: Click on subject of yoursStep Four: Check your roll number from the next pageOr the candidates may follow these links to check their results:Vinoba Bhave University, a NAAC B++ accredited, MHRD NIRF ranked (101-150) state university, was established on 17 September, 1992, with its headquarters at Hazaribag, the administrative nerve-centre of North Chotanagpur Division of the State of Jharkhand. The University imparts undergraduate and postgraduate teaching in Physical Science, Life Science, Earth Science, Social Science, Humanities, Commerce, Engineering, Medical Science, Law, Education, Homeopathy and Ayurveda and conducts seminal research.25 postgraduate and undergraduate constituent colleges are managed and maintained by the University, including St. Columba's College, Hazaribag, one of the oldest and most renowned academics of Eastern India (Estd. 1899). Around seventy undergraduate institutions as well as professional and vocational institutions in the entire state are affiliated to the University.