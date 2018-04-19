VBU Results Declared @ Vbu.ac.in; Know How To Check

VBU released the results for second semester Bachelor of Commerce (BCom), Bachelor of Arts (BA) and Bachelor of Science (BSc) of the November 2017 exams on the official website in January, 2018.
VBU results: How to check
The students who are searching for VBU results may follow these steps to check their results:
Step One: Go to the official website of VBU, vbu.ac.in
Step Two: Click on the results link
Step Three: Click on subject of yours
Step Four: Check your roll number from the next page
Vinoba Bhave University
Vinoba Bhave University, a NAAC B++ accredited, MHRD NIRF ranked (101-150) state university, was established on 17 September, 1992, with its headquarters at Hazaribag, the administrative nerve-centre of North Chotanagpur Division of the State of Jharkhand.
The University imparts undergraduate and postgraduate teaching in Physical Science, Life Science, Earth Science, Social Science, Humanities, Commerce, Engineering, Medical Science, Law, Education, Homeopathy and Ayurveda and conducts seminal research.
