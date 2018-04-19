VBU Results Declared @ Vbu.ac.in; Know How To Check VBU results can be accessed from the official website: vbu.ac.in.

VBU Result: The Vinoba Bhave University (VBU) results Master of Arts (M.A), Master of Science (M.Sc) and Master of Commerce (M.Com) CBCS examination of 2017-19 batch held in the month of February 2018 has been released on the official website. The students may also check the results of M.A, M.Sc and M.Com third semester exam held in February month now at the official website vbu.ac.in.



Bachelor of Commerce (BCom), Bachelor of Arts (BA) and Bachelor of Science (BSc) of the November 2017 exams on the official website in January, 2018.

VBU results: How to check

The students who are searching for VBU results may follow these steps to check their results:



Step One: Go to the official website of VBU, vbu.ac.in



Step Two: Click on the results link



Step Three: Click on subject of yours



Step Four: Check your roll number from the next page



Vinoba Bhave University



Vinoba Bhave University, a NAAC B++ accredited, MHRD NIRF ranked (101-150) state university, was established on 17 September, 1992, with its headquarters at Hazaribag, the administrative nerve-centre of North Chotanagpur Division of the State of Jharkhand.



The University imparts undergraduate and postgraduate teaching in Physical Science, Life Science, Earth Science, Social Science, Humanities, Commerce, Engineering, Medical Science, Law, Education, Homeopathy and Ayurveda and conducts seminal research.



25 postgraduate and undergraduate constituent colleges are managed and maintained by the University, including St. Columba's College, Hazaribag, one of the oldest and most renowned academics of Eastern India (Estd. 1899). Around seventy undergraduate institutions as well as professional and vocational institutions in the entire state are affiliated to the University.



Click here for more



