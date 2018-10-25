Vinoba Bhave University, Hazaribag Declares M.Ed (2nd, 4th Semester) Result

The official website of VBU is not responding at this moment.

VBU Result 2018: Know How To Check

Vinoba Bhave University (VBU), Hazaribag has declared the second and fourth semester results for M.Tech courses. Candidates can check the result on the official website of VBU at vbu.ac.in. While the fourth semester exam was held in May 2018, the second semester exam was held in September. VBU has released the MTech (2nd, 4th semester) result in a .pdf file. The file consists of the roll number, name and SGPA of the student stream wise. The list of the candidates failed (obtaining F grade) have been shown separately.



Results have also been announced for the B.D.S. first professional exam which was held in September 2018.  In April, the VBU had released the results of Master of Arts (M.A), Master of Science (M.Sc) and Master of Commerce (M.Com) CBCS examination of 2017-19 batch held in the month of February 2018. 

The official website is not responding at this moment. Candidates can access the VBU result page directly here.

Here are the recent results declared by the University

 

