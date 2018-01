JNVU Result 2017: BEd Final Year Results Declared @ Jnvu.co.in; Check Now

JNVU Result 2017: How To Check BEd Final Year Results

Jai Narain Vyas University (JNVU) has declared the final year results of Bachelor of Education (Bed) course. JNVU BEd results can be accessed from the official website of the university. To check JNVU BEd results, the candidates may follow the steps given here in this report. JNVU has recently declared the results of MA (MDSU) final year (English) examination result and MA (MDSU) final year (History) examination result on its official website.The candidates who are searching for JNVU results may follow the steps given here:Step One: Go to the official website of JNVUStep Two: Click on the results link from homepageStep Three: Click on the "JNVU results" link on the next pageStep Four: Click on the annual or semester results link from next pageStep Five: Click on the results you are searching forStep Six: Enter your roll number and check your resultsFor JNVU BEd results, the candidates may click on the link "Click here to View Annual Results" and then may click on "BED Final Year Examination Result" link. Jai Narain Vyas University, formerly known as University of Jodhpur. University of Jodhpur was established in 1962. Jai Narain Vyas University is now a divisional university for western part of the Rajasthan State.Click here for more Education News