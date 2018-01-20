JNVU Result 2017: BEd Final Year Results Declared @ Jnvu.co.in; Check Now

JNVU Result 2017: How To Check BEd Final Year Results
The candidates who are searching for JNVU results may follow the steps given here:
Step One: Go to the official website of JNVU
Step Two: Click on the results link from homepage
Step Three: Click on the "JNVU results" link on the next page
Step Four: Click on the annual or semester results link from next page
Step Five: Click on the results you are searching for
Step Six: Enter your roll number and check your results
For JNVU BEd results, the candidates may click on the link "Click here to View Annual Results" and then may click on "BED Final Year Examination Result" link.
