JNVU Result 2017: BEd Final Year Results Declared @ Jnvu.co.in; Check Now

Jai Narain Vyas University (JNVU) has declared the final year results of Bachelor of Education (Bed) course.

Education | | Updated: January 20, 2018 19:02 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
JNVU Result 2017: BEd Final Year Results Declared @ Jnvu.co.in; Check Now

JNVU Result 2017: BEd Final Year Results Declared @ Jnvu.co.in; Check Now

New Delhi:  Jai Narain Vyas University (JNVU) has declared the final year results of Bachelor of Education (Bed) course. JNVU BEd results can be accessed from the official website of the university. To check JNVU BEd results, the candidates may follow the steps given here in this report. JNVU has recently declared the results of MA (MDSU) final year (English) examination result and MA (MDSU) final year (History) examination result on its official website.


JNVU Result 2017: How To Check BEd Final Year Results

www.jnvu.edu.in result 2017, jnvu ba 2nd year result 2017, b.ed 2nd year result, b.ed 2nd year result 2017, jnvu bed result 2017, jnvu online, www.jnvu.edu.in

The candidates who are searching for JNVU results may follow the steps given here:

Step One: Go to the official website of JNVU
Step Two: Click on the results link from homepage
Step Three: Click on the "JNVU results" link on the next page
Step Four: Click on the annual or semester results link from next page
Step Five: Click on the results you are searching for
Step Six: Enter your roll number and check your results

Read: Kakatiya University Degree Supplementary Exam Results 2017 Declared

For JNVU BEd results, the candidates may click on the link "Click here to View Annual Results" and then may click on "BED Final Year Examination Result" link.

Read: Only 7 Per Cent Of The Indian Engineers Are Capable Of Handling Core Engineering Tasks: Union Minister Anantkumar Hegde

Comments
Close [X]
Jai Narain Vyas University, formerly known as University of Jodhpur. University of Jodhpur was established in 1962. Jai Narain Vyas University is now a divisional university for western part of the Rajasthan State.

Click here for more Education News

Trending

JNVU ResultJNVU

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
South Africa vs IndiaICC Under-19 World CupYogaLiving HealthyPrice ComparisonDealsPadmaavat

................................ Advertisement ................................