Jai Narain Vyas University (JNVU) Declares BA Final Year Exam Result

Jai Narain Vyas University (JNVU), Jodhpur has released the BA final year exam result. The result is available on the official website of JNVS. Candidates can login to the result portal using their roll number and download the result copy. In the last one week, the University has released results for various undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. The final year result for BCom programme was released in May and for the science stream, the final year BSc result was released on June 20.

JNVU Result: Know How To Check

Students who took the BA final year exam can check the result from the official website of the university.

Candidates need to use their roll number to login to the portal and download the result. Official document and mark sheet will be issued by the University soon.

Meanwhile the university has released the result for the MPhil and PhD entrance exam, which also referred to as the MPET.

