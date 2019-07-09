JNVU B.A. 2nd Year Result Released. Direct Download Link Here

JNVU result 2019: BA 2nd year result released at Jnvuiums.in, jnvu.co.in

JNVU or Jai Narain Vyas University, Jodhpur has released the BA 2nd year result today. The JNVU Bachelor of Arts or BA 2nd year result has been released on the official website of JNVU, jnvuiums.in. JNVU has also released results for Bachelor of Engineering or B.E.(CBCS) Vth Semester (Mining Engineering), VIIth Semester (Information Technology), VIIth Semester (Mechanical Engineering), and VIIth Semester (Computer Science & Engineering) exams yesterday. JNUV BA 2nd year results can be accessed from the official website after entering the roll numbers. JNVU results for BA final year exams were announced in June last week.

Details regarding JNVU results and its examinations can also be found on the official website of the varsity, jnvu.co.in.

JNVU result 2019: Direct link to download BA 2nd year results

Click on the direct link given here to download your JNVU BA 2nd year results:

JNVU BA 2nd year result direct link

JNVU result 2019 : How to check

Follow the steps given here to download your JNVU BA 2nd year results:

Step 1: Visit the official website, jnvuiums.in

Step 2: Click on the results provided on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the "Click here to View Annual Results " link from next page

Step 4: On next page click on "B.A IInd Year Examination Result" link

Step 5: On next page, enter your roll number

Step 6: Click on "Get result"

Step 7: Check your JNVU BA 2nd year result from next page

Candidates need to use their roll number to login to the portal and download the result. Official document and mark sheet will be issued by the University soon.

