Rajasthan University Result For BA Part 1, 2 Out. Direct Download Links Here

University of Rajasthan has released the BA Part II and BA Part I results on Monday and Tuesday respectively. The Rajasthan University Bachelor of Arts (BA) Part 1 and Part 2 have been released on the official website. The Rajasthan University BA results are available on uniraj.ac.in or on the direct result link of the varsity, result.uniraj.ac.in. Candidates can access the results using their roll number or name. In June last week, Rajasthan University had released result for undergraduate exams conducted in March and April on the official website. The University of Rajasthan results for Bachelor of Commerce Part I revaluation exam were announced on July 6.

Rajasthan University BA result 2019: Direct links

Download your University of Rajasthan results from the direct links provided here:

Rajasthan University results for BA Part I direct link

Rajasthan University results for BA Part II direct link

University of Rajasthan result 2019: How to download?

University of Rajasthan results for BA programmes have been released on uniraj.ac.in or result.uniraj.ac.in. Follow the steps given here to download your University of Rajasthan results:

Step 1: Go to the official website uniraj.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the result tab (alternatively candidates can directly go to result.uniraj.ac.in)

Step 3: Click on the respective course

Step 4: Enter roll number or name, as suitable

Step 5: Submit the details

Step 6: Get the result

After retrieving the result online, candidates should consider saving a copy of the mark statement.

