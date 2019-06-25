University Of Rajasthan BA Arts Results Expected Soon. Details Here

University of Rajasthan results expected on uniraj.ac.in or result.uniraj.ac.in.

Result.uniraj.ac.in 2019: University of Rajasthan is likely to release the BA (Part I and II) results today. According to reports, the results for Rajasthan University Bachelor of Arts (BA) results for Part 1 and Part 2 will be released today. The University of Rajasthan results will be released on the official website, uniraj.ac.in or on the direct result link of the varsity, result.uniraj.ac.in. Candidates can access the result using their roll number or name. On June second week, Rajasthan University released result for undergraduate exams conducted in March and April on the official website.

University of Rajasthan result 2019: How to download?

University of Rajasthan results for BA programmes expected on uniraj.ac.in or result.uniraj.ac.in.

Follow the steps given here to download your University of Rajasthan results:

Step 1: Go to the official website uniraj.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the result tab (alternatively candidates can directly go to result.uniraj.ac.in)

Step 3: Click on the respective course

Step 4: Enter roll number or name, as suitable

Step 5: Submit the details

Step 6: Get the result

After retrieving the result online, candidates should consider saving a copy of the mark statement.

When checked last (6.22 pm, June 25, 2019) the official Univerisity of Rajasthan results link (result.uniraj.ac.in) which hosts the BA and other related results of the varsity was not opening. Candidates who are searching for Rajasthan University results are advised to have patience.

On June 13, Rajasthan University extended the last date to apply for undergraduate admission. Students who missed out on applying for UG admission to colleges affiliated with Rajasthan University were allowed to complete the application process June 14, 2019. The admission process for UG courses will be conducted at the constituent colleges of Rajasthan University.

Click here for more Education News



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.