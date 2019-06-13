Rajasthan University Extends Date For Undergraduate Application. Releases BA, BCom, BSc Result

rajasthan University has extended UG application date till tomorrow after protest from student bodies

Rajasthan University has extended the last date to apply for undergraduate admission. Students who missed out on applying for UG admission to colleges affiliated with Rajasthan University can now complete the application process till tomorrow, i.e. June 14, 2019. The admission process for UG courses will be conducted at the constituent colleges of Rajasthan University.

As per the official admission notice, "For U.G. courses B.A, B.Com, B.Sc. Pass and Hons. Programmes, Certificate Course, Diploma and Post Diploma, Post P.G. Diploma, BCA, BBA, BVA, B.Mus., B.PEd., and B. Lib admissions will be made in Constituent Colleges (Maharaja/ Maharani/ Commerce/ Rajasthan College) of University of Rajasthan on the basis of marks of the qualifying examination."

The application process was extended by the University after protest from student bodies which claimed that several students were unable to apply for admission to the University due to technical glitches.

Reports have also emerged about the decrease in number of application for undergraduate admission at the University.

Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education had released the result for 12th Science and Commerce stream on May 15 and Arts stream on May 22.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan University has released result for undergraduate exams conducted in March and April on the official website. Students can find the link for result portal under the Students'Corner tab on the University's official website. They can also download result directly from result.uniraj.ac.in.

Click here for more Education News