Student Drowns In Rajasthan University Swimming Pool, Cops Launch Probe

A postgraduate student of the Rajasthan University in Jaipur allegedly downed in its swimming pool on Thursday, police said.

Vikas Yadav, 21, was taking swimming classes in the university pool and had joined the evening batch, they said.

He allegedly drowned in the evening, police said, adding that some of his friends tried to save him but failed.

The matter is being investigated and the postmortem of the body will be conducted on Friday, they said.

Mr Yadav hailed from Neem ka Thana district of the state and lived in a hostel.

