DTE Karnataka Diploma Result 2017: How To Check Result At Btenet.in

The result for Diploma exam conducted by Board of Technical Examinations (BTE), Karnataka in November /December -2017 can be checked on the official BTE website (www.btenet.in). If the website is not accessible, students are advised to wait, as the website may get down due to heavy traffic of result checkers. The result date and time was declared by the

Candidates who appeared in the diploma exam in November/December 2017 can check their respective results by following the steps given below:



Step One: Go to the official website of DTE/BTE diploma results website, Btenet.in

Step Two: Click on the results link

Step Three: Enter/Check your exam details

Step Four: Check your results



The copy of revaluation form is also available on the official website and students can follow due procedure to apply for revaluation if not satisfied with their result.



