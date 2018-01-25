DTE Karnataka Diploma Result 2017: How To Check Result At Btenet.in

Board of Technical Examinations (BTE), Karnataka will declare the November /December -2017 Diploma exam results today on the official results website of the board.

Education | | Updated: January 25, 2018 15:51 IST
New Delhi:  The result for Diploma exam conducted by Board of Technical Examinations (BTE), Karnataka in November /December -2017 can be checked on the official BTE website (www.btenet.in). If the website is not accessible, students are advised to wait, as the website may get down due to heavy traffic of result checkers. The result date and time was declared by the board in a notification posted on DTE, Karnataka website. "Board of Technical Examinations ( BTE ) Karnataka Nov/Dec-2017 Diploma Exam Results On 25th Jan 2018 3.00 PM," said a notification posted on the DTE Karnataka website.
 

DTE / BTE Karnataka Diploma Result 2017: How to check

Candidates who appeared in the diploma exam in November/December 2017 can check their respective results by following the steps given below:

Step One: Go to the official website of DTE/BTE diploma results website, Btenet.in
Step Two: Click on the results link
Step Three: Enter/Check your exam details
Step Four: Check your results

The copy of revaluation form is also available on the official website and students can follow due procedure to apply for revaluation if not satisfied with their result. 

