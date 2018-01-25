DTE / BTE Karnataka Diploma Result 2017: How to check
DTE Karnataka Diploma Result 2017: How To Check Result At Btenet.in
Candidates who appeared in the diploma exam in November/December 2017 can check their respective results by following the steps given below:
Step One: Go to the official website of DTE/BTE diploma results website, Btenet.in
Step Two: Click on the results link
Step Three: Enter/Check your exam details
Step Four: Check your results
The copy of revaluation form is also available on the official website and students can follow due procedure to apply for revaluation if not satisfied with their result.
