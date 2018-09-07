WBSCTE STC Result 2018 Declared; Check At Wbresults.nic.in

WBSCTE STC Result 2018: Know How To Check

WBSCTE has declared the VIII+/X+ level STC exam result. West Bengal State Council of Technical and Vocational Education & Skill Development (WBSCTE) has declared the result on the official website wbresults.nic.in. Candidates can check their result using their roll number and date of birth. Immediately after downloading the result, candidates should check personal details. 'Neither NIC nor West Bengal State Council of Technical and Vocational Education and skill Developmet is responsible for any inadvertent error that may have crept in the results being published on NET. The results published on net are for immediate information to the examinees. These cannot be treated as original mark sheets. Original mark sheets have been issued by the Council separately,' reads the disclaimer of the result website.

Step One: Go to the results website, wbresults.nic.in

Step Two: Click on the results link "Vlll+/X+ level STC examination July, 2018"

Step Three: On next page, enter your roll number and date of birth (Type DOB in dd/mm/yyyy format or Click on the dates icon given there)

Step Four: Submit the details you entered and check your results.

On the other hand, WBSCTE has released the sixth semester result of Diploma in Engineering & Technology Examinations which was held in June 2018.

In June, WBSCTE had declared the results for JEXPO 2018 and VOCLET 2018. JEXPO 2018 and VOCLET 2018 is conducted for admission to different Diploma Courses in Engineering & Technology in the Polytechnics of the State of West Bengal.

