WBSCTE To Announce JEXPO, VOCLET 2018 Today At Wbscte.org

West Bengal State Council of Technical and Vocational Education and Skill Development will announce the result for JEXPO 2018 and VOCLET 2018 today.

Education | | Updated: June 01, 2018 11:26 IST
New Delhi:  West Bengal State Council of Technical and Vocational Education and Skill Development will announce the result for JEXPO 2018 and VOCLET 2018  today. JEXPO 2018 and VOCLET 2018 is conducted for admission to different Diploma Courses in Engineering & Technology in the Polytechnics of the State of West Bengal. The merit list will be available on the council's website. 

The result will be available on the following websites: www.webscte.co.in, websites www.exametc.com, www.indiaresults.com,  and www.examresults.net. 

Students can also get their result through SMS. To get result on SMS, students should send SMS in the following format to 56070:

For JEXPO: Send SMS as "JEXPO<space>Enrolment No. to 56070"
For VOCLET: Send SMS as "VOCLET<space>Enrolment No. to 56070" 

The result will also be available on mobile app. The students can download the Android Mobile App "WBSCTE Results 2018" from Google Play Store to view the result. 

The Council has also arranged Pre-counseling program at five Government Polytechnics as per the following schedule:

The Calcutta Technical School - June 5, 2018
Siliguri Government Polytechnic - June 6, 2018
H.B. Institute of Technology and Mining, Raniganj - June 7, 2018
Dr. Meghnad Saha Institute of Technology, Haldia - June 11, 2018
Malda Polytechnic - June 12, 2018

