Dense Fog, Cold Weather Force School Closures In These States

Schools in Prayagraj Uttar Pradesh will remain shut until January 20 due to Magh Mela and Mauni Amavasya. The Prayagraj administration on Wednesday announced holidays for all government and private schools from Classes 1 to 8 till January 20. The administration noted that schools for Classes 1 to 8 will remain closed from January 16-20, while academic activities during this period will be conducted online to ensure continuity of studies.

The Magh Mela, held annually on the banks of the Ganga and at the Sangam, attracts millions of devotees from across the country.

Schools in Chandigarh have been closed until January 17, 2026 in view of the prevailing cold and foggy weather conditions. The District Education Office of the Union Territory of Chandigarh has extended the revised school timings and winter vacation for all government, government-aided and recognised private schools across the UT till January 17, 2026.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday reported minimum temperatures of 5 degrees Celsius or below at 0830 hours IST in several parts of northern India.

Schools across Delhi and Noida were directed to stay shut until January 15, in view of the heavy fog and dropping temperatures. In Gurugram, schools from Nursery to Class 10 will reopen on January 19.

In Ghaziabad, the District Basic Education Officer has mandated that, in accordance with previous directives, all private (CBSE, ICSE, UP Board, and other boards) and government-aided schools (Class 6 to 12) with classes scheduled from 10 am to 3 pm will continue as directed, while the rest (Nursery to Class 5) will remain closed.

The weather agency has forecasted that dense to very dense fog conditions are very likely to prevail during morning hours in some parts of Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Punjab. Dense fog is also expected in isolated pockets across these regions until January 20, 2026.

